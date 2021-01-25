Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Down 6.2%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $20.16. Approximately 521,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 556,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

SWIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $738.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,127,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,217,000 after purchasing an additional 306,326 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 282,622 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 258,222 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

