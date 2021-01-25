Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Trading Down 6.6%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $5.36. 2,149,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,117,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Akerna from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $115.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Akerna had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 2,799.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 368,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 355,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 1,973.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

