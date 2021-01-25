$14.00 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce $14.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $42.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.49 million, with estimates ranging from $3.70 million to $21.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Raymond James cut G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $194,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $913,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,125 shares of company stock worth $2,176,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 975,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,750. The company has a market capitalization of $813.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

