Epstein & White Financial LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,941,000 after purchasing an additional 706,017 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $48.67. 10,652,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650,480. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35.

