PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) will post sales of $45.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.73 million to $46.15 million. PRGX Global reported sales of $46.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year sales of $163.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.11 million to $163.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $165.32 million, with estimates ranging from $165.14 million to $165.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million.

PRGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barrington Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 370.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRGX Global in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PRGX Global in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PRGX Global by 76.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PRGX Global by 19.9% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRGX remained flat at $$7.63 on Monday. 273,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,309. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $179.77 million, a PE ratio of -36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.