Epstein & White Financial LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Epstein & White Financial LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 699.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 179.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of FQAL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

