Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post sales of $65.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the highest is $69.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $79.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $247.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $289.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $498.83 million, with estimates ranging from $473.00 million to $529.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCEI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BCEI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. 292,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

