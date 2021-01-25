Spectiv Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $22,258.50 and approximately $12.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00072479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.50 or 0.00808325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.46 or 0.04314478 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017591 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

