Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCHGY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CCHGY traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.61. 710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.27.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

