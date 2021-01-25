Neutrino USD (USDN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.49 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $116.10 million and $3.49 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00054062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00128589 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072434 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00275796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00069020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00038719 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 116,500,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,500,093 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.