CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $184,830.96 and $38,238.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00072479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.50 or 0.00808325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.46 or 0.04314478 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017591 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

