Nia Impact Advisors LLC Invests $2.50 Million in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,885. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.15 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

