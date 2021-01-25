Nia Impact Advisors LLC Takes Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TREE. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 43.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,659,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 64.2% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 151,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,275 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1,499.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 59.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at $12,276,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities cut LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.25.

TREE traded up $9.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.01. The company had a trading volume of 230,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,231. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.92. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $368.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

