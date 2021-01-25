Nia Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 56,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. Koninklijke Philips comprises approximately 1.6% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 727,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,172. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $57.04.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.