Nia Impact Advisors LLC Takes $4.14 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. Digital Realty Trust makes up 2.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.63. 1,647,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,029. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

