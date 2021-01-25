Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,270 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 50,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $86.42. 7,819,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,892. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

