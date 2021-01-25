Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,000. First Solar makes up 2.9% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.26.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,149,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at $907,308,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

