Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $7,677,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.13. 231,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,710. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.