Defender Capital LLC. Buys 10,491 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 11.3% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,078. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

