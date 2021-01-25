Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,955 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.03. 238,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.