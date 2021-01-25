Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to post $483.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.60 million and the lowest is $457.90 million. Herc posted sales of $540.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.46 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 132,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. Herc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $72.96.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.