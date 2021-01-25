Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $338,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American International Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.58. 3,871,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,770. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

