Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report sales of $278.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.90 million. Ingevity reported sales of $303.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingevity.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,145. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 22.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 58.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ingevity by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

