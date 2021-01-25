Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has $1.15 Billion Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for 6.4% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,153,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.68. 6,845,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

