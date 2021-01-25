SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $537.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $536.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.37, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.68.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

