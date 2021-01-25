Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has $337.60 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.9% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $337,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

FRC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.44. 889,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average is $125.61. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $166.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

