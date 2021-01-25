Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 17 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,033 shares of company stock valued at $82,793,823. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $34.16 on Monday, hitting $880.80. 38,589,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,594,461. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $718.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

