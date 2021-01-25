MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Up 6%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $23.90. 626,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 739,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. Research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 164.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,560,000 after buying an additional 2,234,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MacroGenics by 47.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,181,000 after purchasing an additional 740,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after purchasing an additional 304,206 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,433,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,305,000 after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 24.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 581,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 113,421 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.