Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 15,673 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,423,860 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.29. 40,531,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,047,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

