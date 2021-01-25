Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Nektar Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

