Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 42,806 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,806 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up about 2.1% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Snap by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Snap by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 237,667 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,999,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,948,463. The company has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $57.39.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

