Amarillo National Bank Purchases 2,680 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Amarillo National Bank grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB traded up $3.06 on Monday, hitting $167.75. 2,229,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,745. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $167.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.25 and its 200-day moving average is $144.91.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.