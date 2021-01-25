Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $89,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $8.39 on Monday, reaching $556.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,186,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,681. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $520.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.86. The firm has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

