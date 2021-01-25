Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 55,147 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $39,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FMR LLC raised its position in CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,183,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in CSX by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 296,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in CSX by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.88. 4,969,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,530. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.04.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.