Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,474 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,847,000 after buying an additional 143,109 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 201,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 22,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.04. 4,563,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,916. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

