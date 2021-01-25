OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,226,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,078. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.79. The stock has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

