Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Up 5.1%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.52. 7,499,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 5,774,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Get Momo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Momo by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Momo by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,326 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Momo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Momo by 73.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 451,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 191,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Momo by 44.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,335 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.