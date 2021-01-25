Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Price Up 5%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) shares rose 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.39. Approximately 4,544,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,894,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

VRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,700.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,678 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,999,000. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 544,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

