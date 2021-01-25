National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Shares Down 5.3%

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares were down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 5,631,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 5,644,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.22.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

