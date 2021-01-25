Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares Down 5.9%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.23. 1,925,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,526,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

The firm has a market cap of $91.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Venus Concept by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

