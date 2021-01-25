Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.39 and last traded at $131.34. 660,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 269,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total value of $3,371,198.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,493,632.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

