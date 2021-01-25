SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 1,122,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 986,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.04% of SCYNEXIS as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

