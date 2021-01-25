Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 2,080,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 742,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

