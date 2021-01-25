ECC (ECC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. ECC has a market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $28.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ECC has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ECC coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,348.47 or 1.00103987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00034333 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000308 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

