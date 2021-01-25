NuCypher (NU) Achieves Market Cap of $86.12 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $86.12 million and approximately $12.40 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00054265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00129202 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00278218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038477 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,085,568,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,750,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

Buying and Selling NuCypher

NuCypher can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.