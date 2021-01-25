Nestree (EGG) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $973,588.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,348.47 or 1.00103987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024331 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00034333 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000308 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile



Nestree's official website is https://reddit.com/ www.nestree.io According to CryptoCompare, "Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems."