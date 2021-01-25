Wrapped BNB Achieves Market Cap of $93.84 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $93.84 million and $45.13 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $41.66 or 0.00128922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00054265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00129202 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00278218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038477 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,252,397 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

