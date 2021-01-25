Zacks: Analysts Anticipate At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will post $502.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.00 million to $505.10 million. At Home Group posted sales of $397.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $542,510.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in At Home Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in At Home Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in At Home Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 22,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,212,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,168. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.