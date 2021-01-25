34,680 Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.