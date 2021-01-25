Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,315,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,241,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,302,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,483,049.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of PLTR traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.23. 190,590,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,672,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.46. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $39.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.